TORONTO, Nov 24 Toronto's main stock index fell shortly after the open on Thursday as materials and financial stocks fell in response to rising German government bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 40.37 points, or 0.35 percent, at 11,531.34, after rising slightly up at the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)