Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TORONTO, Nov 25 Toronto's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Friday as energy and gold-mining issues rose, offsetting fears that the euro zone's debt crisis was deepening after another round of poor Italian and German bond sales.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.10 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,529.42 in early trade. It opened lower at 11,483.85. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.