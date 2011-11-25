TORONTO, Nov 25 Toronto's main stock index hit a near two-month low on Friday as resource-related issues fell after euro zone debt downgrades and another poor showing for Italian and German bond sales sparked fears the European economy was unraveling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 23.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,462.06. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)