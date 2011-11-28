TORONTO, Nov 28 Toronto's main stock index was up 2 percent shortly after the open on Monday as resource issues jumped on hopes that Europe will unveil fresh measures to tackle the growing euro-zone debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 229.97 points, or 2 percent, at 11,692.03. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)