TORONTO, Nov 30 Toronto's main stock index was 2 percent higher shortly after the open on Wednesday as commodity-driven resource issues jumped on an agreement by leading global central banks to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and on strong Chinese and economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 234.53 points, or 2 percent, at 11,967.03, in early action. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)