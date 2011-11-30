BRIEF-CHMP additionally recommends Avexis to discuss potential in a future meeting with EMA
* Says CHMP additionally recommended Avexis discuss potential for conditional marketing authorization in a future meeting with EMA
TORONTO, Nov 30 Canadian stocks jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to record their biggest rise since early August on an agreement by global central banks to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and a move by China to ease credit strains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 390.36 points, or 3.3 percent, at 12,122.86, it's biggest one-day gain since Aug. 9. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* PPG Industries Inc says Universal Display will invest $15 million in PPG's Barberton, Ohio, manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rosetta Genomics announces key U.S. patent allowances for two RosettaGx RevealTM microRNAs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: