TORONTO, Nov 30 Toronto's main stock index jumped more than 4 percent on Wednesday in their biggest single-day rise this year, pushed up by an agreement by global central banks to tackle the euro-zone debt crisis and by a move by China to ease credit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially finished up 471.67 points, or 4 percent, at 12,204.17. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)