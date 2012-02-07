BRIEF-AMC Networks Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* AMC Networks Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index turned lower on Tuesday, as mining and energy shares were down on sluggish demand from top consumer China and uncertainty about Greece's ability to secure a bailout in time to avoid a messy default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,504.98 after opening slightly higher. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Unit corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter & year end results