TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index turned lower on Tuesday, as mining and energy shares were down on sluggish demand from top consumer China and uncertainty about Greece's ability to secure a bailout in time to avoid a messy default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,504.98 after opening slightly higher. (Reporting By Jon Cook)