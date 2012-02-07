TORONTO Feb 7 Toronto's main stock index hit a February low on Tuesday morning as mining and energy shares slid on sluggish demand from top consumer China and uncertainty about Greece's ability to secure a bailout in time to avoid a messy default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.48 points, or 0.9 percent, at 12,442.37 after falling as low as 12,424.75, its lowest level since Jan. 31. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway; Editing by Peter Galloway)