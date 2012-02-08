TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian stocks turned lower on Wednesday as energy shares were hurt by a report that showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, offsetting gains by financial shares on optimism about a deal to secure a second bailout for Greece.

At 11:20 a.m. (1620 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.20 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,491.22. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)