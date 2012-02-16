TORONTO Feb 16 Toronto's main stock index reversed early losses to edge higher on Thursday as energy shares were lifted by higher oil prices and strong U.S. jobs and housing data, countering some weak earnings by gold miners.

At 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.57 points at 12,363.60 in choppy trade. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)