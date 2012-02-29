BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index erased early gains on Wednesday morning and dropped into negative territory, pulled down in part by weakness in materials issues as gold prices softened.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 2.04 points to 12,738.43. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.