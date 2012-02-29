BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday morning as materials issues were hit by tumbling gold prices, which skidded after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped push up the U.S. dollar.
At about 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.80 points, or 1 percent, at 12,609.67, its lowest point in a week. The market had risen after the open, climbing as high as 12,788.63. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.