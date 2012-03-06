TORONTO, March 6 Toronto's main stock index dropped 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday on fears that the global growth outlook is darkening and that Greece may not be able to complete a major debt restructuring deal this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 129.11 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,394.84 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)