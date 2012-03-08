TORONTO, March 8 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Thursday afternoon, rising 1 percent as financial and resource issues climbed on optimism that Greece would clinch a private debt swap and avoid a chaotic default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 123.40 points, or 1 percent, at 12,473.56, heading toward its biggest single-day jump in more than two weeks. (Reporting By Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)