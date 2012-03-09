TORONTO, March 9 Toronto's main stock index was mixed in early trade on Friday morning as better-than-forecast U.S. employment data was offset by weakness in gold prices.

At 9:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 7.35 points higher at 12,469.28. Shortly after the open, it briefly turned negative by O.68 of a point to hit 12,461.25, after opening 6.34 points higher at 12,468.27. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)