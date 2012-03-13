BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, March 13 Toronto stock index edged higher shortly after the open on Tuesday, tracking global markets upward after stronger than expected German data soothed concerns about the health of the global economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.05 points at 12,431.06 just after the open. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.