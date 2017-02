TORONTO, March 19 Toronto's main stock index rose o n M onday morning, led higher by energy and financial shares on a brightening global economic outlook, but fears about Greece's looming debt auction weighed on sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Index was up 33.64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,530.79, after turning briefly negative at 12,491.85, shortly after opening up. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)