TORONTO, March 20 Toronto's main stock index hit a two-week low on Tuesday morning as mining issues tumbled amid concerns about a slowdown in demand from top metals consumer China.

At 9:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.11 points, or 1 percent, to 12,357.71, its lowest level since March 7. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)