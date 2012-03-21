BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
TORONTO, March 21 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index edged into the black on Wednesday morning as materials issues rose on steady gold and metals prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.49 of a point to 12,431.19. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)