Merck to halt study of mild to moderate Alzheimer's drug
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc said it would halt a late-stage trial of its drug in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease after an external panel pointed to a lack of effectiveness.
TORONTO, March 27 Toronto's resource-laden main stock index stumbled shortly after the open on Tuesday, tugged lower by weakness in energy and materials issues on lower underlying commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.69 points to 12,537.10. It had opened up 6.04 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,580.83. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc said it would halt a late-stage trial of its drug in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease after an external panel pointed to a lack of effectiveness.
* AT&T - Communications Workers Of America has notified co that former DIRECTV tech support employees in 7 states voted to ratify agreement between CWA, CO
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.