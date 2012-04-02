TORONTO, April 2 Toronto's main stock index was sharply higher on Monday after U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data lifted investor sentiment and helped offset further signs of weakness from the euro zone economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 125.09 points, or 1 percent, to 12,517.27, its highest point in nearly a week. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)