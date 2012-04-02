UPDATE 2-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds company, analyst comments, details, context)
TORONTO, April 2 Toronto's main stock index was sharply higher on Monday after U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data lifted investor sentiment and helped offset further signs of weakness from the euro zone economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 125.09 points, or 1 percent, to 12,517.27, its highest point in nearly a week. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds company, analyst comments, details, context)
PARIS, Feb 23 French waste and water treatment group Suez Environnement is considering making a bid for General Electric's industrial water treatment business, a Suez spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming media reports.
Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.