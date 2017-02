TORONTO, April 4 Canadian stocks dove 1 percent on Wednesday, led by resource issues, on fresh worries about the euro zone and after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting released on Tuesday toned down expectations for further monetary stimulus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 122.75 points, or 1.0 percent, to 12,200.86. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)