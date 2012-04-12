TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index rallied for a second day on Thursday, led by gold miners and other materials issues following some encouraging remarks by U.S. and European policymakers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.15 points, or 1 percent, at 12,146.91 in mid-morning trade. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)