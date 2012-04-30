BRIEF-Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index turned positive on Monday as energy gains offset global growth fears after data showed Spain sank into recession and the U.S. economic recovery was slowing.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 2.62 points to 12,240.37. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei
* Key Safety Systems has been selected as the favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata Corp - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: