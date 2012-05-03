TORONTO May 3 Canadian stocks were lower on Thursday as mining and energy firms slid on weak U.S. data that heightened concerns about the recovery of Canada's largest trading partner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P composite index was down 140.23 points, or 1.15 percent, to 12,089.49, its lowest point in a week. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)