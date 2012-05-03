BRIEF-Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 mln led by Gravitas Securities
* Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 million led by Gravitas Securities
TORONTO May 3 Canadian stocks were lower on Thursday as mining and energy firms slid on weak U.S. data that heightened concerns about the recovery of Canada's largest trading partner.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P composite index was down 140.23 points, or 1.15 percent, to 12,089.49, its lowest point in a week. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 million led by Gravitas Securities
* Offering to consist of sale of 3.75 million rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in connection with acquisition, company paid $2.3 million for 100 pct of capital stock of comfort foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: