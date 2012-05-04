BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit
TORONTO May 4 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was on track for its third consecutive loss on Friday as energy and financial shares slid after disappointing U.S. April jobs data raised doubt about the economic recovery of Canada's largest trading partner.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.47 points, OR 1.1 percent, at 11,887.43. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Bacanora announces acquisition of 50 pct interest in strategic german lithium asset
BERLIN, Feb 21 Germany and France believe that a proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division Opel by PSA Group would be a win-win situation for both countries, their labour ministers said on Tuesday.