TORONTO, May 10 Toronto's main stock index climbed 1 percent on Thursday morning as the market's key pillars of resource and financial stocks got a boost from U.S. jobless claims data that helped ease concerns about a slowing economic recovery.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 116.72 points, or 1 percent, to 11,791.73. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)