TORONTO, May 9 Toronto's main stock index extended losses on Wednesday with resource firms slumping as worries about the impact of political turmoil in Greece and the euro zone debt crisis sapped demand for risky assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 124.08 points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,580.66 shortly after the open. It was on track for its sixth straight loss. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)