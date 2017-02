TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index tumbled more than 1 percent to a 2012 low on Monday as mining and energy firms were hit by Greek political uncertainty and China slowdown fears that cast a shadow over global growth prospects.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell to 11,516.63, its lowest since Dec. 19, 2011. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)