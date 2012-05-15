BRIEF-J&P cycles partners with Berkshire unit GEICO
* Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer J&P Cycles says partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit GEICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 15 Toronto's main stock index sank more than 1 percent on Tuesday as energy and mining shares sold off after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries increased about its possible exit from the euro zone.
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 139.60 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,348.93, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.