TORONTO, May 15 Toronto's main stock index sank more than 1 percent on Tuesday as energy and mining shares sold off after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries increased about its possible exit from the euro zone.

Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 139.60 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,348.93, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. (Reporting By Jon Cook)