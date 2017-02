TORONTO, May 17 Toronto's main stock index briefly turned negative on Thursday as gains from gold miners were offset by soft U.S. jobless claims data and mounting worries about turmoil in Greece and Europe's fragile banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.49 points at 11,322.59 after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)