Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
TORONTO, May 18 Toronto's main stock index gave up its gains on Friday as resource shares sank on worsening problems in Greece and Spain while a late tumble in U.S. equities spurred further selling in commodity markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index turned negative, down 19.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,311.09. (Reporting by Jon Cook, Editing by Gary Crosse)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: