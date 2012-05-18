TORONTO, May 18 Toronto's main stock index gave up its gains on Friday as resource shares sank on worsening problems in Greece and Spain while a late tumble in U.S. equities spurred further selling in commodity markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index turned negative, down 19.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,311.09. (Reporting by Jon Cook, Editing by Gary Crosse)