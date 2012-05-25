TORONTO, May 25 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Friday in choppy trade ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, as gains from gold miners erased financial losses from mounting investor concerns about the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,577.21 after opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)