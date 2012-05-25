BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Friday in choppy trade ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, as gains from gold miners erased financial losses from mounting investor concerns about the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,577.21 after opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.