Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
TORONTO May 28 Canadian stocks fell on Monday, driven down by financial losses on concerns over Spain's troubled banks that offset early resource gains on hopes of more stimulus from China and after polls showed Greek support for a pro-bailout party ahead of next month's crucial elections.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.62 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,548.85. (Reporting By Jon Cook Editing by W Simon)
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share