TORONTO, May 31 Canadian stocks turned lower on Thursday as mining and energy issues were hurt by disappointing U.S. jobs and manufacturing data and lingering worries about the state of the euro zone economy and troubled members Greece and Spain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.42 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,404.80, shortly after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)