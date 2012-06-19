TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index climbed sharply on Tuesday, led by the energy and financials groups, as rising Spanish bond yields heightened expectations of further central bank stimulus moves and as markets were more hopeful about Greece remaining in the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended gains, up 125.81 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,726.94. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)