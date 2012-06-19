BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index climbed sharply on Tuesday, led by the energy and financials groups, as rising Spanish bond yields heightened expectations of further central bank stimulus moves and as markets were more hopeful about Greece remaining in the euro zone.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended gains, up 125.81 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,726.94. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.