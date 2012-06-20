TORONTO, June 20 Toronto's main stock index touched a session low on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to bolster a flagging recovery, renewing its effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell to 11,694.72, down 93.64 points, or 0.79 percent, immediately after the news. It later touched a session low of 11,681.23. (Reporting By Allison Martell)