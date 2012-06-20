TORONTO, June 20 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Wednesday, recovering from the session low it initially hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an extension of monetary stimulus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 3.36 points, or 0.03 percent, to 11,791.72. It later touched a session high of 11,824.61. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)