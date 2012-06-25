TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index dropped 1 percent shortly after the open on Monday, led by weak financial and energy stocks, as investors worried a European Union summit later this week would do little to resolve the debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 114.21 points, or 1 percent, to 11,321.33. It touched a low of 11,313.81, its weakest since June 4.