BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index briefly turned positive on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy stocks as the price of oil rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 4.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 11,335.00. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.