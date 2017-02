TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index slipped shortly after the open on Wednesday, led lower by financial and mining shares ahead of a European Union summit this week that investors worry may not produce measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 0.67 of a point to 11,333.75. The index had opened higher on strong oil prices. (Editing by James Dalgleish)