TORONTO, July 6 Toronto's main stock index extended losses early on Friday as energy and mining shares tumbled following tepid jobs data in Canada and the United States, and after the head of the International Monetary Fund expressed concern about the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 129.11 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,687.92. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)