TORONTO, July 10 Canadian stocks erased early gains on Tuesday, led lower by energy and mining shares, after weak Chinese import data raised slowdown fears about the world's top consumer and after a deal to help Spain's embattled banks failed to assuage concerns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,623.69, after initially rising. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)