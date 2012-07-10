UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TORONTO, July 10 Canadian stocks erased early gains on Tuesday, led lower by energy and mining shares, after weak Chinese import data raised slowdown fears about the world's top consumer and after a deal to help Spain's embattled banks failed to assuage concerns.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,623.69, after initially rising. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source