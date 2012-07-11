TORONTO, July 11 Toronto's main stock index erased early losses on Wednesday, as energy shares rose on hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, offsetting mining losses after Canada's second-largest gold producer, Goldcorp Inc, lowered its 2012 gold production outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.28 points at 11,518.50, shortly after opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)