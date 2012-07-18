TORONTO, July 18 Canadian stocks turned positive on Wednesday shortly after the open, as financial shares were boosted by strong second-quarter earnings from Bank of America Corp, although gains were limited as commodities dipped on dampened stimulus hopes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,588.37 after initially opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)