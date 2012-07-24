TORONTO, July 24 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Tuesday, led by solid earnings from Canadian telecoms leader Rogers Communications Inc and upbeat Chinese data, but gains were limited by weak euro zone data and the threat of a credit ratings downgrade for Germany.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4 points at 11,549.54 after opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)