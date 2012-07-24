Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
TORONTO, July 24 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Tuesday, led by solid earnings from Canadian telecoms leader Rogers Communications Inc and upbeat Chinese data, but gains were limited by weak euro zone data and the threat of a credit ratings downgrade for Germany.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4 points at 11,549.54 after opening lower. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).