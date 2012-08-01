TORONTO, Aug 1 Toronto's main stock index turned negative on Wednesday, as mining shares slid on weak data from China and Europe, but losses were limited by cautious trade ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,633.56 after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)