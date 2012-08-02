US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday morning, led by energy and financial shares, after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.90 points, or 1 percent, at 11,501.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block some Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.