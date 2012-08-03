TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday, led by financial and resource shares, as demand for riskier assets improved after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in July.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.93 points, or 1.4 percent, at 11,662.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)