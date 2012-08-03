BRIEF-PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday, led by financial and resource shares, as demand for riskier assets improved after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in July.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.93 points, or 1.4 percent, at 11,662.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.